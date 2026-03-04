Tanzania: Samia Reshuffles Envoys in Diplomatic Shake-Up

4 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has reshuffled and appointed ambassadors to various diplomatic stations in a move aimed at strengthening the country's representation abroad.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary, Dr Moses Kusiluka, Ambassador Togolani Mavura has been assigned as Tanzania's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, based in New York, USA.

Ambassador, Engineer Cyprian Luhemeja has been assigned as Tanzania Ambassador to Zambia, Ambassador Salim Othman Hamad has been posted to the Comoros, while Ambassador Maulidah Bwanakheri Hassan will represent Tanzania in Oman.

According to the statement, Ambassador Suleiman Haji Suleiman has been assigned to serve as Tanzania's envoy to China and Lieutenant General Mathew Edward Mkingule has been designated as Tanzania Ambassador to Cuba.

The list also has Ambassador Swahiba Habib Mndeme, who has been assigned to represent Tanzania in Sweden and Ambassador Musa Haji Ali has been named Deputy Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations in New York.

