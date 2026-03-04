South Africa: Media Statement - Correctional Services Committee Welcomes the Department of Correctional Services' Gang Management Strategy

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services notes with appreciation the Department of Correctional Services' (DCS) gang management strategy and wishes to publicly announce its support.

The committee received briefings yesterday from the DCS on litigation matters, inmate classification processes and the gang management strategy.

.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The committee Chairperson, Ms Kgomotso Ramoboleng, said gangsterism is a feature of South African prisons that requires more attention that it currently receives. "Prison Numbers gangs are working to frustrate the government work around rehabilitation of offenders. This has been ongoing for a long time, and the most egregious acts have been sanctioned by these gangs," the Chairperson said.

"The reality is that these gangs have some influence outside the prisons and are not accountable. Hence, we still experience challenges related to contraband. The committee welcomes this strategy and believes it will work to resolve some of the issues we have as challenges but, importantly, it is intended to empower the offenders."

However, the strategy needs to be adequately funded if it is to be effective. "It does not make sense for offenders to opt for gang activity rather than empowerment for when they leave our facilities. The committee, for example, is aware of the low uptake of training opportunities as opposed to gangs in many correctional facilities," Ms Ramoboleng said.

The committee resolved to invite the State Attorney General to appear before the committee again for a follow-up engagement on the details of cases it is handling on behalf of the DCS, and the associated costs. Of concern to the committee is the R8 million in losses incurred by the DCS on litigation matters.

The committee's meeting was closed to members of the public, as the details of the gang management strategy could not be disclosed publicly.