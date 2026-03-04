Zimbabwe: 90 Councils Get Green Light As Govt Tightens Budget Oversight

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has approved the vast majority of local authority budgets for 2026 following a nationwide assessment process aimed at strengthening service delivery and accountability.

Out of 92 local authorities, 90 have had their budgets approved some subject to conditions while two councils remain outstanding, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has said.

"The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has completed the assessment of the 2026 budget estimates submitted by Local Authorities across the country. Of the ninety-two (92) Local Authorities, ninety (90) budgets hove been approved, some with conditions. Rushinga Rural District Council is yet to submit its 2026 budget, while the budget for Bikita Rural District Council was rejected on the basis that it was uneconomic and would have adversely affected service delivery.

"The Ministry, through the District Development Coordinators, will provide the necessary technical support to assist the affected councils in addressing the identified gaps. The 2026 budget review process was conducted at provincial level by multidisciplinary teams, including experts from institutions of higher learning, to ensure compliance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe and relevant legislation, notably the Rural District Councils Act and the Urban Councils Act.

"The approval process also incorporated measures to ensure that Local Authorities start implementing the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) to improve service delivery at the local level.In this regard, the Ministry will roll out outreach programmes to support councils in implementing MODS. Most budgets also reflected progress in the implementation of Cabinet Guidelines on licences, fees, and permits, which has resulted in improved stakeholder cooperation and increased economic activity," Garwe said

He added "These measures are expected to further enhance the ease of doing business, improve revenue collection, and strengthen service delivery. While billing by Local Authorities has improved compared to previous years, revenue collection remains a challenge. Budget execution continues to be constrained by low disbursement of devolution funds and weak collections. The Ministry will continue to engage Treasury and residents to honour their respective obligations to enable councils to deliver quality services. The Ministry's Inspectorate Department will also intensify monitoring to ensure the effective and efficient use of resources."

Government officials say the introduction of Minimum Service Delivery Standards is intended to improve performance at council level amid concerns over inconsistent service provision in some areas.

However, challenges remain, particularly around revenue collection and the timely disbursement of devolution funds, which councils rely on to execute their budgets.

The Ministry says it will continue working with Treasury and local communities to strengthen financial discipline and ensure residents receive improved services in the coming year.