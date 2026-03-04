South Africa: Mandla N Pays Lobola for Miss Universe Star Melissa Nayimuli

Melissa Nayimuli shared beautiful moments from the lobola ceremony on Instagram, wearing a custom dress by designer Stephen van Eeden.

Black Brain Pictures boss Mandla N has paid lobola for beauty queen Melissa Nayimuli. The couple got engaged in 2025 after he proposed to her on a romantic private island getaway in Thailand.

Melissa shared beautiful moments from the lobola ceremony on Instagram. She posted a photo wearing a custom-made dress designed by Stephen van Eeden and shared videos of her husband and their families celebrating together.

Mandla N proposed to Melissa at Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui in Thailand. The proposal happened on 21 November 2025, shortly after Melissa returned from the Miss Universe stage.

The couple later shared their engagement video online. Melissa wrote: "Our favourite scene yet: Saying YES!!!!"