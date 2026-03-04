South Africa: Will Drinking Hot Water Help Me Lose Weight, Clear My Skin or Treat Cramps?

Are the benefits of drinking a cup of hot water daily real, or is it just another viral wellness fad?

You may have noticed an unexpected wellness trend gaining traction online. People are claiming a daily cup of hot water (with nothing else in it) can deliver everything from weight loss and clearer skin to relief from menstrual cramps and sore throats.

The practice is often presented as simple and natural. But are these benefits real, or is drinking hot water just another viral wellness fad?

The short answer

Drinking hot (not boiling) water is generally safe, and many people say it makes them feel better. It's less clear why.

Any benefits may come from simply drinking more water, following a regular health routine, or from the comfort and relaxation that warmth provides, rather than from the water being hot.

In other words, it's likely the water itself, and the habit of doing something you believe is good for you, matter more than the temperature. While warmth can be soothing for some symptoms, current research does not show that hot water offers special health benefits beyond those of staying well hydrated.

Hydration matters more than temperature

Water, whether hot or cold, is essential for life. Staying hydrated supports digestion, circulation, kidney function, blood pressure regulation and overall wellbeing....