Kenya: Heavy Rains Peak in Nairobi As Flood Risk Rises, Met Warns

Nairobi — Heavy rains are now peaking across Nairobi and its surrounding counties, raising the risk of flash floods, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

In a fresh update on Wednesday, the weather agency warned that the most intense rainfall is being experienced between March 4 and March 7, with continued showers and thunderstorms expected across Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and parts of Machakos.

The advisory remains in force until Sunday evening.

Residents in several parts of Nairobi including Westlands, Dagoretti, Roysambu, Kibra, Embakasi, Makadara and Kamukunji are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas recording up to 50 millimetres or more within 24 hours.

The department cautioned that poor drainage, flooded roads and rising rivers could disrupt transport and daily activities, urging the public to avoid crossing flooded areas and to remain alert during storms.

"Stay safe--peak week is here!" the weatherman warned.