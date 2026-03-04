Malawi: ACB Cracks Down On Corruption in Public Hospitals, Orders Reforms and Surveillance

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has announced a sweeping crackdown on corruption in public hospitals, warning that bribery, middlemen and systemic abuse of patients will no longer be tolerated.

In a press release dated 3 March 2026 and signed by Acting Director General Gabriel Gift Chembezi, the Bureau acknowledged growing public concern over corruption within the Ministry of Health, particularly in public hospitals. Citing Section 10 of the Corrupt Practices Act, the ACB said it is mandated to take necessary measures to prevent corruption and has now activated targeted interventions.

At the core of the statement is a call for a collective national effort to confront what the Bureau describes as entrenched unethical conduct in health facilities. The ACB has advised the Ministry of Health to urgently convene stakeholders -- including the Medical Council of Malawi, Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi, Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority, Malawi Human Rights Commission, the Office of the Ombudsman and District Councils -- to establish a coordinated front against corruption by health personnel.

The Bureau has also directed all Institutional Integrity Committees (IICs) in central hospitals and district councils to intensify corruption risk assessments, conduct ethics and integrity training for staff and implement patient and guardian feedback mechanisms within six months. According to the ACB, corruption is more effectively fought when institutions themselves take ownership of internal reforms.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a move aimed at closing loopholes that enable bribery and favouritism, the Bureau is pushing for digitization of systems in public hospitals. It argues that digital processes can improve efficiency and fairness while reducing opportunities for manipulation. The ACB notes that several private hospitals in Malawi already operate digital systems, demonstrating that reform is feasible within the local context.

The statement further addresses the growing problem of "dobadobas" -- middlemen who allegedly infiltrate hospitals, impersonate medical personnel and solicit bribes from desperate patients. The Bureau has recommended stricter identification systems, including mandatory name tags, uniforms and public display of duty rosters to help patients distinguish legitimate health workers from impostors.

Additionally, the ACB has announced that it will begin regular monitoring of service delivery in public hospitals. These measures will include surveillance operations, spot checks and physical process mapping, with the Bureau vowing to take legal action against anyone demanding bribes from patients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Health Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Bureau has called on the public and partner organisations to support the anti-corruption drive by reporting corrupt practices and unethical behaviour through its toll-free line 113 or the government's toll-free line 332.

The essence of the statement is clear: the ACB recognises that corruption in public hospitals is undermining service delivery and eroding public trust in the health system. By combining enforcement, institutional reform, digitisation and public engagement, the Bureau is signalling a more aggressive posture aimed at restoring integrity in facilities meant to serve the most vulnerable.

Whether these measures will translate into visible change on the ground will depend on sustained enforcement and cooperation from health authorities. But for now, the ACB has drawn a firm line -- corruption in public hospitals is under direct watch.