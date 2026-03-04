Tanzania: Gulf Crisis Hits Tanzania As Fuel Price Soars By 10.76 Percent

Dar es Salaam — The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has announced new fuel prices for March 2026, with diesel recording the highest increase compared to kerosene and petrol. The rise affects fuels imported through all major ports, including Dar es Salaam, Tanga, and Mtwara.

Effective March 4, 2026, the retail price of petrol in Dar es Salaam increased from 2,788/- to 2,864/- per liter, a rise of 76/-. Diesel prices rose by 157/-, from 2,701/- to 2,858/-, while kerosene increased by 186/-, from 2,746/- to 2,932/-.

Tanga recorded a similar trend: petrol is now sold at 2,925 per liter, up from 2,849/-; diesel at 2,919/-, up from 2,762/-; and kerosene at 2,993/-, up from 2,807/-.

In Mtwara, petrol increased by 75/-, diesel by 157/-, and kerosene by 187/-. Overall, the new prices indicate that diesel and kerosene have seen larger increases than petrol across all three ports.

According to an EWURA statement signed by Director General Dr James Andilile, fuel prices in the Arabian Gulf market rose by 6.2percent for petrol, 9.8 percent for diesel, and 7.4 percent for kerosene in March. Import costs through Dar es Salaam port increased on average by 0.07 percent for petrol and 10.76 percent for diesel, while kerosene showed a 5.41 percent decrease. There were no significant changes in import costs at the ports of Tanga and Mtwara.