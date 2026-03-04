Uganda: Govt Warns of Floods, Landslides Ahead of March-May Rains

Government has warned of possible floods, landslides, disease outbreaks and infrastructure damage during the March-May rainy season, following a seasonal outlook indicating near-average to above-average rainfall in several regions.

The Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hilary Onek, said northwestern Uganda, areas around Lake Victoria and parts of the Eastern region are likely to receive enhanced rainfall, while the country will also experience warmer-than-normal temperatures.

"Given this forecast, the country should prepare for flooding, landslides, flash floods in urban centres and possible disease outbreaks," Onek said in a statement.

Low-lying districts including Butaleja, Kasese, Obongi and Pakwach face risks of waterlogging, while highland areas of Elgon, Rwenzori and Kigezi remain vulnerable to mudslides and soil erosion.

Kampala and other cities could experience flash floods disrupting transport and business.

The minister also warned of hailstorms, strong winds, increased livestock diseases, crop pests such as Fall Army Worm, and a higher risk of cholera, typhoid, dysentery and malaria. Lightning strikes are expected to increase in high-risk districts.

On preparedness, Onek said government has registered households in landslide-prone areas of Elgon and secured land for resettlement.

Relief food has been procured, early warning messages disseminated, and community disaster response strengthened in partnership with the Uganda Red Cross.

He directed district and city authorities to activate contingency plans, clear drainage channels, monitor water levels in lakes and rivers, and intensify public sensitisation.

"We call upon district leaders to closely monitor early warning signals and encourage timely action at community level," Onek said.