South Africa: Small Habits, Big Impact - How Tiny Daily Shifts Can Transform Life and Mindset

3 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Louise Janovsky

Meaningful change tends to take root in modest, repeatable habits. When sustained over time, these small shifts can alter not just what we do, but how we feel as we move through our days.

More strength training

A strong and capable body signals good health and aids optimum performance, not just in the gym but as we go about our daily lives. Having strong muscles becomes even more important with age.

In her book, Roar, Dr Stacy Sims explains that we lose lean muscle mass to the tune of up to 3% per decade between ages 30 and 80, and that physical strength declines 30% between the ages of 50 and 70. That's a long and slow decline, but it can be offset by a conscious effort to move in ways that make our bodies stronger.

Cardio training is important for metabolic fitness but focusing solely on this can lead to what is sometimes referred to, especially on social media, as "skinny fat".

Researchers describe this body composition as normal-weight obesity - when someone appears slim but carries a higher proportion of body fat and insufficient muscle.

A solid core, stability and mobility are important, but a key focus should be on maintaining and improving muscular strength.

Sims explains that "heavy weight plus good form equals great results", and advises just 2 to 3 twenty-minute weight sessions each week.

By challenging...

