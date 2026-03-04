Rwanda: Treasury Sanctions Rwanda Officials, Condemns Blatant Violations of Washington Peace Accords

press release

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF)--the military of Rwanda--and four of its senior officials. The RDF is actively supporting, training, and fighting alongside the March 23 Movement (M23), a U.S.- and United Nations (UN)-sanctioned armed group responsible for human rights abuses and a mass displacement crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The RDF has supported M23 as it seized territory in eastern DRC, including provincial capitals Goma and Bukavu, along with strategic mining sites in eastern DRC. M23's offensives would not have been possible without the active support and complicity of the RDF and key senior officials.

"President Trump is the Peace President, and Treasury will use all tools at its disposal to ensure that the parties to the Washington Accords uphold their obligations," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "We expect the immediate withdrawal of Rwanda Defence Force troops, weapons, and equipment."

Days after President Donald J. Trump hosted DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame for the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity ("the Washington Accords"), M23 captured Uvira, a strategic city located along the DRC-Burundi border. This military offensive resulted in civilian deaths and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes. Despite its subsequent exit from Uvira, M23's continued presence near the border with Burundi--and the RDF's continued support for M23--carries the risk of escalating the conflict into a broader regional war. In a joint statement issued by the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes, the United States denounced M23 and RDF military operations and called on the RDF to withdraw from eastern DRC.

THE RWANDA DEFENCE FORCE: SUPPORTING ARMED REBELLION IN EASTERN DRC

The Rwanda Defence Force has provided direct operational support to M23 and its affiliates. The RDF has introduced advanced military equipment to the battlefield in eastern DRC, including GPS jamming systems, air defense equipment, drones, and additional materiel. Thousands of RDF troops are deployed across eastern DRC, where they actively engage in combat operations and facilitate M23's control of territory. The RDF also provides training to M23 fighters at RDF military centers and supports its recruitment efforts, including the recruitment of refugees.

With support from the RDF, M23 has engaged in extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture. In January 2025, the RDF carried out attacks against Congolese armed forces, the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC, and defensive positions of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC. In exchange for its support for M23, Rwanda has gained access to mineral-rich areas of eastern DRC that contribute to the financing of M23's armed rebellion.

Vincent Nyakarundi (Nyakarundi), a Rwandan national, is the Army Chief of Staff of the RDF. Nyakarundi is a senior commander of the Rwandan Army's land forces, which have conducted military operations in support of M23.

Ruki Karusisi (Karusisi), a Rwandan national, is a major general and commander of the RDF's 5th Infantry Division. He was previously a Special Operations Force Commander and oversaw military operations in support of M23.

Mubarakh Muganga (Muganga), a Rwandan national, is the RDF's Chief of Defence Staff. Before being appointed to this role in June 2023, Muganga served as the RDF's Army Chief of Staff, during which time he played a key role in planning operations and commanding RDF forces in eastern DRC.

Stanislas Gashugi (Gashugi), a Rwandan national, was appointed as the RDF's Special Operations Force Commander on March 15, 2025, replacing Karusisi.

The RDF is being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13413, as amended by E.O. 13671, for being responsible for or complicit in, or having engaged in, directly or indirectly, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the DRC; and for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, logistical, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of M23. Nyakarundi, Karusisi, Muganga, and Gashugi are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13413, as amended, for being leaders of the RDF, an entity that has, or whose members have, been responsible for or complicit in, or has engaged in, directly or indirectly, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the DRC.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons.

Violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons. Non-U.S. persons are also prohibited from causing or conspiring to cause U.S. persons to wittingly or unwittingly violate U.S. sanctions, as well as engaging in conduct that evades U.S. sanctions. OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis. OFAC's Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines provide more information regarding OFAC's enforcement of U.S. economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities involving designated or otherwise blocked persons. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated or blocked person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information concerning the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, or to submit a request, please refer to OFAC's guidance on Filing a Petition for Removal from an OFAC List.