Ethiopia: Shrinking Press Freedom, Civic Space Undermine Free and Fair Election, Group of 41 Countries Cautions Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — A group of 41 countries has expressed concern over what it described as a shrinking civic space and deteriorating press freedom in Ethiopia, cautioning that ongoing restrictions on fundamental rights risk undermining the conduct of free and fair elections as the country prepares for national polls scheduled for June.

Delivering a joint statement at the United Nations Human Rights Council 61st session, the joint statement on the human rights situation in Ethiopia said it welcomed Ethiopia's "continued engagement" with international human rights mechanisms, including its participation in reviews by the Committee on the Rights of the Child and the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

However, it cautioned that recent domestic developments point to a troubling reversal in key civil and political freedoms.

"As Ethiopia prepares for the general elections in June, we underline the importance of safeguarding the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in the country," the statement said. "We regret the further shrinking of the civic space in Ethiopia, including continued intimidation and harassment, arbitrary arrests and detentions of human rights defenders and independent media and journalists, while many have been forced into exile."

The group stressed that full respect for civil and political rights, as well as a free civil society and media environment, are essential preconditions for credible elections. It called on the Ethiopian government to abide by its international human rights obligations and to "reverse the current negative trend."

Concern over renewed fighting and human rights violations

Beyond electoral conditions, the statement raised alarm over recent military confrontations in northern Ethiopia, warning that renewed clashes could have serious consequences for civilians and regional stability.

"Immediate de-escalation by all parties is imperative to prevent a renewed conflict that would have serious consequences for civilians and regional stability," the countries said.

The group urged the Government of Ethiopia and all other actors to take concrete steps to end ongoing human rights violations and abuses in conflict-affected areas, including Amhara, Oromia, and Tigray. It reiterated the importance of the Pretoria Agreement, describing it as "the cornerstone of peace and stability in the country" that must be upheld as the framework for resolving disputes through dialogue.

The statement also called for justice and accountability for victims of grave violations, including the killing of humanitarian workers, and urged authorities to adopt a victim- and survivor-centered approach. It acknowledged the role of regional organizations, including the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), in supporting dialogue and stability.

Transitional justice process under scrutiny

The group further voiced concern over what it described as the stalled Transitional Justice process, warning that delays threaten both accountability and long-term reconciliation.

"Credible transitional justice, including accountability processes, is not only crucial for the victims and survivors, but also to ensuring lasting peace and reconciliation in the country," the statement said.

The countries urged Ethiopia to demonstrate its commitment by ensuring a comprehensive, inclusive, and victim-centered approach, and by taking "immediate decisive steps" to ensure accountability for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

They also called on the government to implement the recommendations of the 2023 joint report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

On draft Transitional Justice legislation, the group emphasized the need for broad and inclusive consultations, including with civil society and victims' groups, and for alignment with international human rights standards, the African Union Transitional Justice Policy, and relevant UN norms. It underlined that the independence of EHRC is "of paramount importance" for both transitional justice and ongoing human rights monitoring.

The statement also highlighted the roles of newly established bodies under the Transitional Justice Code, including the Transitional Justice Prosecutor's Office, the National Commission for Truth and Social Cohesion, and the Vetting Commission, noting that their effectiveness would depend on political will, adequate resources, and strong safeguards for independence and credibility.

Call for dialogue and international engagement

In conclusion, the group urged Ethiopia to recommit to the National Dialogue initiative and said it stood ready to support the implementation of recommendations from the fourth UPR cycle. It also encouraged the government to make full use of technical assistance available through the OHCHR country office and called on the office to continue monitoring the situation and keeping the UN Human Rights Council informed.

The statement comes amid heightened scrutiny of Ethiopia's human rights record as the country moves toward elections against a backdrop of ongoing conflict, political tension, and increasing pressure on independent media and civil society.