Rwanda: Kigali Slams Washington Over RDF Sanctions Amid Eastern Congo Crisis

Nairobi — Rwanda has critisised sanctions imposed by the United States, calling the measures unjust and one-sided amid escalating tensions over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The sanctions target the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and senior military officials over alleged support to the March 23 Movement (M23), an armed group operating in eastern Congo.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Kigali said the U.S. action "misrepresents the reality and distorts the facts" surrounding the conflict.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kigali accused the Congolese government of repeatedly violating ceasefire agreements through drone strikes and ground offensives.

"Consistent and indiscriminate drone attacks and ground offensives constitute clear violations of ceasefire agreements by the DRC and continue to cost many lives," the statement said.

Rwanda insisted that its primary objective is national security, arguing that the RDF's actions are defensive and aimed at countering hostile armed groups operating near its borders.

Rwanda further alleged that the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) is collaborating with armed factions hostile to Kigali, including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

The FDLR, composed in part of remnants linked to perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, is regarded by Kigali as an ongoing security threat.

Rwanda claims that under the Washington Accords peace framework, the DRC committed to an "irreversible and verifiable" end to support for the FDLR and associated militias -- a commitment Kigali says has not been fulfilled.

Despite the sanctions, Rwanda reaffirmed its commitment to disengagement under the Washington Accords, provided that the DRC upholds its obligations.

"Rwanda is fully committed to disengagement of its forces in tandem with the DRC implementing their obligations," the statement noted.

Kigali also called on international mediators to adopt an "even-handed approach" in resolving the crisis.

The eastern Congo conflict has displaced millions and intensified diplomatic strain across the Great Lakes region. The United States and other international actors continue to push for de-escalation to prevent broader regional instability.

While Washington maintains that sanctions are intended to promote accountability and peace, Rwanda argues that long-term stability depends on addressing what it describes as the root cause -- the continued presence of armed groups hostile to Rwanda operating inside eastern Congo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The latest diplomatic exchange highlights the fragile state of peace efforts and the complex geopolitical stakes surrounding the DRC conflict.