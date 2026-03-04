Kenya: Health Ministry Reaffirms Governance Framework for Sagas As 2025/2026 Performance Contracts Signed

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed the governance and accountability framework guiding Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) following the signing of Performance Contracts for the 2025/2026 Financial Year.

Speaking during the ceremony, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said all SAGAs operate under the authority and policy direction of the Ministry of Health, stressing that any legislative proposal relating to these agencies must be channelled through the parent Ministry in strict conformity with established legal and policy frameworks.

"It is unconstitutional for any agency to function outside this structure or to encroach on the mandate of another SAGA," the CS said, emphasising that each institution must remain within its legally defined scope to preserve order, reinforce accountability, and ensure coherence across the health sector.

Duale noted that the performance contracting process remains a critical instrument for aligning institutional mandates with national health priorities and entrenching results-based management across the Ministry and its agencies.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga signed the State Department for Medical Services Performance Contract for FY 2025/2026 with Duale, marking the start of a new performance cycle focused on strengthening accountability and accelerating service delivery.

Oluga said the new performance framework sharpens results-driven implementation and places renewed emphasis on specialised and referral healthcare services. He outlined key priority areas including advancing health financing reforms, reinforcing emergency and critical care capacity, and expanding access to specialised services as part of efforts to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage.

"The new cycle strengthens our accountability mechanisms while ensuring that specialised and referral services are responsive, efficient and aligned to national health goals," the PS said.

The CS reiterated that the signed performance contracts must translate into tangible improvements in service delivery, including reduced patient waiting times, reliable access to essential medicines, well-equipped health facilities, strengthened community health systems and improved overall health outcomes.

The ceremony was witnessed by Principal Secretaries Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim and Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, alongside Ministry directors and technical heads.