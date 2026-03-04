Rwanda: Nyabihu Turns to Fathers in Renewed Fight Against Child Stunting

Authorities in Nyabihu District have stepped up efforts to involve men in parenting as part of a broader strategy to reduce child stunting, a long-standing challenge in the district.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) shows that stunting in Nyabihu has fallen sharply over the past decade, from 59 per cent to 32.7 per cent.

Nationally, stunting prevalence has also declined steadily in recent years, dropping from 33 per cent in 2020 to 27 per cent in 2025.

District leaders say the progress has been driven in part by a deliberate shift in social norms around parenting, particularly the role of men in child care and nutrition.

"It has not been an easy fight to reduce stunting to where we are today," said Pascal Simpenzwe, Nyabihu's Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs. "We found that high stunting levels were closely linked to limited involvement of male parents in caring for their children."

Traditionally, childcare and nutrition have largely been viewed as women's responsibilities, a perception district officials say contributed to persistent malnutrition.

In response, Nyabihu launched targeted programmes to build men's capacity and change mindsets around shared parenting.

"We strengthened their understanding so that male parents know caring for children is also their responsibility," Simpenzwe said. "Before, men were hardly engaged in the fight against stunting; it was mainly left to women."

Residents say the shift is beginning to improve child nutrition and family dynamics. Shadrack Ndinayo, a resident of Mukamira Sector, said men in his community are now more actively involved in feeding and caring for their children.

"As a man, I no longer think children's nutrition is only a woman's role," he said. "We work together as parents because a child belongs to both of us."

Charles Irankunda, a 29-year-old farmer, said greater male involvement has helped ensure children are properly cared for, even when mothers are away.

"Before, we thought it was women's work," he said. "We did not realise this was contributing to malnutrition, especially when a mother was not around to prepare food."

Despite the gains, stunting levels in Nyabihu remain above the national average. The district is among several in Western Province with stunting rates exceeding 30 per cent, alongside Rutsiro (33.8 per cent), Karongi (33.5 per cent) and Rubavu (33.1 per cent).

Nationally, Gicumbi District recorded the highest prevalence at 38.8 per cent, followed by Burera at 37.6 per cent and Ngororero at 35.8 per cent.