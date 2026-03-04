Rwanda: Misclassified Under Mutuelle De Santé? Here's What to Do

As the government rolls out new Mutuelle de Santé contribution reforms, some households may find themselves paying more than they should due to possible errors in the Imibereho System, the social registry used to determine contribution categories, lawmakers say.

The Imibereho System determines the income-based category under which households contribute to the Community-Based Health Insurance (CBHI) scheme, commonly known as Mutuelle de Santé.

Concerns have emerged following reforms announced on February 23 through a Prime Minister's ministerial order, which introduced a revised contribution structure.

Under the new system, contributors are classified into five income levels. Individuals with no income fall under level one and are required to contribute Rwf4,000 per year, an amount fully subsidised by the government. This group represents about seven per cent of the population.

Level two includes individuals earning below Rwf30,000 per month. They contribute Rwf4,000 annually, with a government subsidy of Rwf1,000, and account for 23 per cent of the population.

Those earning between Rwf30,000 and Rwf60,000 per month are placed in level three and contribute Rwf5,000 without subsidy. This is the largest group, representing 35 per cent of the population. Level four covers individuals earning between Rwf60,000 and Rwf120,000 per month, who contribute Rwf8,000 annually without subsidy and make up 27 per cent.

At the top, level five consists of individuals earning more than Rwf120,000 per month. They contribute Rwf20,000 per year without subsidy and account for eight per cent of the population. This category replaces the previous contribution range of between Rwf3,000 and Rwf7,000.

Christine Mukabunani, Deputy Chairperson of Parliament's Committee on Social Affairs, said lawmakers encountered cases where residents previously classified as poor and eligible for government support had been removed from assistance programmes due to system errors.

"During our recent visits, we found residents who were categorised as poor and eligible for programmes such as jobs and financial assistance, but the system had removed them from these benefits," Mukabunani told The New Times.

Local government officials, particularly at the district level, have acknowledged that the system has recorded errors and requires further refinement.

"There are now concerns about households being placed in higher categories than they should be. The system needs to function accurately and sustainably," Mukabunani said.

Bob Gakire, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government, said households can verify their social category at any time, as the system is dynamic and continuously updated.

"Local cells remain the primary point of contact for residents with questions or disputes, and there is no fixed timeline for corrections," Gakire said.

Residents can check their category by dialling *195#. Payments can be made through the Rwanda Social Security Board using *876# or via the Irembo online platform.

Gakire noted that household composition is a key factor in determining contribution levels.

"Even if someone's income suggests placement in a higher category, the number of dependents in the household may qualify them for a lower one," he said.

He added that a technical team has been established to handle system-related errors and urged residents who feel wrongly classified to contact their local cell offices.

"Errors can occur if a person was previously employed but is no longer working and the system has not been updated. Other factors, such as property ownership, divorce, or changes in household size, can also affect the contribution category," Gakire said.

The Imibereho System draws data from multiple sources, including the Land Administrative Information System (LAIS), the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), and other official databases. It also considers transaction data, such as purchases recorded through receipts or mobile money, to estimate household income.