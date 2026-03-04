Rwanda: Niyonzima Confirms Farewell Football Match After Retirement

Former Rwanda captain Haruna Niyonzima has officially brought his professional football career to an end and is planning a farewell match in collaboration with the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa).

Niyonzima confirmed to Times Sport that discussions with Ferwafa are underway to organise a testimonial match that would give him and other former national teammates an opportunity to properly say goodbye to fans.

"I retired from professional football for good. We could organise a retirement game as soon as possible," he said.

According to the former Amavubi skipper, the proposed farewell match could feature Amavubi or top domestic sides such as Rayon Sports FC and APR FC--two clubs closely associated with several retired national team players.

"We have requested Ferwafa about a testimonial match and we believe it will happen. It will be good for players who have not said goodbye to their fans, and we will have time to enjoy football together again," Niyonzima noted.

Other legends expected to be honored include Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza, Eric Rutanga, and Steven Rubanguka, who all announced their retirement.

Niyonzima, 36, said he hadn't considered continuing his playing career after his contract with AS Kigali F.C. ended.

"I have done my best in football, and I must look at other opportunities. I still have the strength to play, but it is better to continue studying and focus on my coaching career which I have started," he said.

Born in Gisenyi on February 5, 1990, Niyonzima enjoyed a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades. At club level, he featured for boyhood club Etincelles FC, Rayon Sports FC, APR FC and AS Kigali.

During his time abroad, he played for Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC and closest rivals Simba SC, as well as Libya's Al-Ta'awon SC.

On the international stage, Niyonzima made his senior debut for Amavubi in 2006 and went on to earn 110 caps, scoring six goals. He is Rwanda's most-capped player and joined FIFA's Century Club in November 2021 after surpassing 100 senior international appearances--becoming the first Rwandan to reach that milestone.

Reflecting on his international retirement, Niyonzima admitted it was not the farewell he had envisioned.

"It was not the way I wanted to retire from the national team. I would have preferred a farewell match--it would have been the perfect last moment of my career."

His retirement marks the end of an era for Rwandan football, with fans now looking forward to a testimonial match that will celebrate one of the country's most decorated footballers.