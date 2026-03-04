Rwanda: Considerations for Muslims As Sudanese Clubs Seek Ramadan Flexibility

Many Muslim players around the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan--and this is also the case in the Rwanda Premier League, particularly for Sudanese sides Al Hilal and Al Merrikh, whose squads include a high number of Muslim players.

With Ramadan falling mid-season, several players are fasting while continuing to train and compete, significantly altering their usual routines for nutrition, hydration, rest, and recovery. This shift raises important questions about how leagues and governing bodies can better support athletes during the holy month.

Across Europe, for example, the English Premier League has adopted procedures that allow brief pauses during matches so Muslim players can break their fast at sunset. Typically, team captains and match officials coordinate a natural stoppage in play to allow fasting players -- and sometimes officials -- to take water and food.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset, making daytime matches particularly demanding.

Al Hilal appeared to feel the physical strain during their recent 1-1 draw against Rayon Sports, where several players were visibly fatigued.

At the time, club head coach Luarentiu Reghecampf lamented, "How can you play if you didn't drink, eat or sleep? Next time we will not play in this kind of situation."

The Romanian tactician criticised local football authorities for scheduling matches before sunset, revealing that 99 percent of his squad is observing the fast during Ramadan.

His club asked the Rwanda FA and Rwanda Premier League (RPL) to reschedule their matches during Ramadan but both organs insisted that the league would go on as planned. Al Hilal then traveled to Kamena Stadium and lost 3-1 at the hands of Mukura VS.

Striker Mohammed Abdelrahman emphasized that fasting remains a personal commitment regardless of match schedules.

"I fast every day; I don't miss any day. It has become normal and very easy for me. Training remains the same during Ramadan, but when we travel for away matches, we sometimes eat later than others. The chef prepares food for us, making sure everything is as it is at home. We get halal food, so there are no problems," he said.

Professional athletes typically require at least three balanced meals per day to maintain peak performance. During Ramadan, however, this shifts to two main meals -- one before dawn (Suhoor) and another after sunset (Iftar).

Ideally, the pre-dawn meal should consist of high-energy, slow-releasing carbohydrates such as rice and potatoes to sustain players throughout the day. The evening meal should focus on replenishment and recovery without overwhelming the digestive system.

Beyond nutrition, sleep disruption can have an even greater impact. Ramadan alters biological rhythms, often leading to late-night meals and prayers, which can reduce overall sleep quality. Combined with daytime dehydration and energy depletion, this can pose significant challenges to performance.

While research on the direct link between Ramadan fasting and injury risk remains limited, a small number of medical studies have explored the subject. Experts suggest that careful load management, hydration strategies, and scheduling adjustments can help mitigate potential risks.

As Sudanese clubs call for greater flexibility, the conversation continues around balancing competitive fairness with religious observance--ensuring that players can honour their faith without compromising their wellbeing or performance.