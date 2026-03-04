Zimbabwe: Hardrock FC Hikes Entrance Fees for Scottland FC Clash

Discover moreDigital Newspaper AccessNews Headlines ServiceZimbabwe News SubscriptionPremier Soccer League newcomers Hardrock FC have hiked entrance fees for their match against Scottland FC, scheduled for Sunday.

The Kwekwe-based side is set to play the match at Chahwanda Stadium, which will host its debut match since its construction.

Hardrock FC have more than tripled gate charges for the match, with the rest of the ground raised from US$3 to US$10.

The VIP section, which normally goes for US$5, has been set at US$30, while the VVIP stand is going for US$50.

The newly built stadium has a carrying capacity of 20,000 people and is the only one in the country fully furnished with bucket seats.

Sunday's match comes with much anticipation as both sides boast a busy pre-season transfer window that saw them acquire the best players on the market.

Hardrock FC landed the signatures of Soccer Star of the Year Washington Navaya, Donald Mudadi, and Junior Makunike from Simba Bhora, along with a number of foreign players.

In addition to the players, Hardrock FC also brought in the 2025 Chibuku Super Cup-winning coach Kelvin Kaindu from Dynamos.

On the other hand, Scottland FC boosted its squad with Soccer Star of the Year finalist Abubakkar Moffat from rivals MWOS FC, second runner-up Emmanuel Ziocha and four-time PSL title-winning coach Norman Mapeza from FC Platinum.

Scottland FC walks into Sunday's match bubbling with confidence after hammering Dynamos 5-0 in the Castle Challenge Cup over the weekend.