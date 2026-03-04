Rwanda: Uganda's Envoy in Rwanda Santa Kinyera Is Dead

Uganda's Deputy High Commissioner to Rwanda, Ambassador Santa Mary Laker Kinyera, has died, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday, describing her passing as a significant loss to the country's diplomatic service.

Amb. Kinyera passed away at Mulago Specialised National Referral Hospital where she was being treated for an undisclosed illness.

"It is with profound shock and sorrow that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the passing of our dear colleague Amb. Santa Laker Kinyera, which occurred this morning at Mulago Specialized National Referral Hospital," the ministry stated.

A seasoned career diplomat, Amb Kinyera joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1994 and served Uganda for over three decades in various capacities both at home and abroad.

At the time of her death, she was serving as Deputy High Commissioner at Uganda's High Commission in Kigali, Rwanda.

Over the years, she handled key regional and multilateral assignments. Between 1995 and 1999, she worked in the Africa and Middle East Department, specializing in bilateral relations and regional integration, and was part of Uganda's delegation during negotiations that preceded the establishment of the East African Community Treaty.

In 2000, she contributed to the inter-ministerial team that facilitated the return of Ugandan children abducted to Sudan by the Lord's Resistance Army and later represented Uganda in African Union and IGAD peace initiatives aimed at resolving conflicts in Sudan and Somalia.

Her diplomatic postings included Uganda's mission in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she served as Second Secretary and later First Secretary from 2002 to 2007.

She also headed the IGAD and Horn of Africa Division at the Ministry between 2007 and 2009, serving as Uganda's Focal Point for IGAD matters.

In 2009, Amb. Kinyera was seconded to State House as Private Secretary to President Museveni in charge of diplomatic affairs and as Head of the Diplomatic Affairs Department.

In 2011, she opened Uganda's Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, serving as Counsellor and the first Charge d'Affaires a.i.

Throughout her career, Amb. Kinyera represented Uganda at numerous regional and international fora, including the East African Community, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, African Union, and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development.

"Details of funeral arrangements will be shared in due course," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.