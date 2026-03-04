Uganda: Man Remanded Over Animal Cruelty in Mityana

- A 24-year-old man has been remanded to Mityana Government Prison after appearing in Grade One Magistrate's Court to answer charges of animal cruelty.

Magistrate Grace Akullo ordered Mark Mubiru's detention pending further hearing, scheduled for March 17, 2026, to allow the court more time to review the circumstances surrounding the case.

Mubiru had requested bail, but the magistrate deferred consideration, instructing him to formally file his application when he returns to court.

The charges were brought under a private prosecution by lawyers from the Animal Justice Centre, a legal advocacy group that promotes and protects animal rights in Uganda.

Led by Edwin Ssemyalo, the legal team alleges that Mubiru subjected animals to cruel treatment in violation of the Animals (Prevention of Cruelty) Act.

The legislation prohibits the ill-treatment, neglect, or beating of animals. Wildlife species are further protected under the Uganda Wildlife Act, which criminalizes the unlawful killing, possession, or trafficking of protected animals.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty Act, a conviction may attract a prison term of up to three months or a fine not exceeding Shs1,000.

Ssemyalo emphasized that enforcement of animal protection laws has historically faced challenges due to limited mechanisms and outdated provisions.

He noted that the case underscores the urgent need to strengthen enforcement and update the legal framework to address contemporary animal welfare concerns.

The court will resume proceedings on March 17, when it will consider both Mubiru's bail application and the substantive charges.