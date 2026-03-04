Uganda: Joint UPDF-Somali Army Offensive Secures Key Town in Somalia

3 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Naimanye

Troops of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), in collaboration with the Somali National Army (SNA), have captured Mubarak town in a coordinated offensive targeting an Al-Shabaab stronghold.

The operation, code-named "Rolling Thunder," was launched on February 28, 2026, under the command of Sector One Commander Brig Gen Jackson Kayanja.

According to military officials, the offensive was designed to secure key supply routes, disrupt Al-Shabaab operations and restore stability in the area.

Mubarak had reportedly been used by the insurgent group to interfere with logistics movements and pose threats to civilians, making it a strategic objective for the joint forces.

Battle Group 44 Commander and Operation Commander, Col Akena, commended the troops for their professionalism and resolve during the mission.

"We have secured the town and surrounding areas successfully," he said, praising both UPDF and SNA personnel for their discipline and courage.

Akena described the capture of Mubarak as a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to degrade Al-Shabaab's operational capacity and consolidate stabilisation gains in the region.

He said the operation is expected to facilitate the safe return of displaced civilians and enable local governance structures to resume operations.

Military authorities reported that several Al-Shabaab fighters were killed, others captured, and a cache of firearms and ammunition recovered.

They also said improvised explosive device (IED) manufacturing sites were destroyed during the assault.

The UPDF reiterated its commitment to supporting peace enforcement and stabilisation efforts in Somalia, pledging continued collaboration with the Somali National Army and federal authorities to promote long-term security and development.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

