Uganda: Mukono Launches Renovated Neonatal Care Unit At Mukono General Hospital

Mukono District Local Government has officially launched a newly renovated Neonatal Care Unit at Mukono General Hospital, a move leaders described as a major step toward improving maternal and newborn health services in the district.

The unit was renovated with support from Save the Children in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Dr Martine Kasirye, a consultant at Mukono General Hospital, highlighted the scale of demand at the facility.

"We handle about 900 deliveries every month, making us one of the busiest hospitals in the region. Approximately 12 percent of babies born here require special care due to prematurity, low birth weight, or breathing complications," she said.

Before the renovation, complicated neonatal cases were referred to Kawempe National Referral Hospital and Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital.

"Over the past six months, we have lost more than 117 babies. This new unit will help us improve survival rates through better equipment, trained personnel, and enhanced monitoring," a hospital representative noted.

The District Health Officer, Dr. Mulindwa Stephen, commended Save the Children for its continued partnership.

"Between 2014 and 2016, Save the Children supported us with mentorship, training, and equipment. Their continued collaboration demonstrates a strong commitment to strengthening child health services in Mukono," he said.

The Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Henry Ddamba, praised hospital staff for their dedication.

"Despite staffing challenges, our health workers have remained committed to serving the community. Government is actively working to address the existing gaps," he assured.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner Moses Muyambi described the new unit as a milestone in service delivery and urged men to actively support maternal health.

"Men should not abandon their wives during pregnancy and childbirth. Maternal health is a shared responsibility. Husbands must escort their wives for antenatal care, remain present during delivery, and provide both emotional and financial support," he emphasized.

Namuweleza Victoria, whose premature baby weighing one kilogram survived after nearly a month of specialized care, shared an emotional testimony.

"When I delivered my baby, I was afraid because she was so small. But the doctors and nurses never gave up. I thank the hospital staff, the government, and Save the Children for saving my child's life," she said.

Speaking on behalf of Save the Children, Rachel Hopkins reaffirmed the organization's commitment.

"We remain committed to ensuring that every child has a healthy start in life through strong partnerships with government and communities."

Representing the Director General of Health Services, Dr Miriam Ajambo pledged continued government support.

"We commend Mukono General Hospital for this milestone and reaffirm government's commitment to strengthening health infrastructure and improving newborn care across the country."

As leaders cut the ribbon to officially open the unit, the ceremony closed with renewed hope that strengthened partnerships and improved facilities will significantly reduce newborn deaths in Mukono District.