Southern Africa: Angola Consolidates Status As Host of ITB 2026

Berlin — Angola confirmed on Tuesday in Germany its status as the third African country to host the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB) 2026, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the beginning of the world's largest tourism showcase.

The opening ceremony was presided over by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, in the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Marcio Daniel, members of the German government and Messe Berlin, the organizing entity of ITB.

The historic moment for Angola took place in an atmosphere of great excitement and competition from the international press and global tour operators, who were captivated by the sound of the drums, the marimba and the traditional dance of the Angolan group Nova Energia.

Despite temperatures hovering around three degrees Celsius, not even the intense winter cold deterred tourists from visiting the Angolan stand to interact with Angolan operators and government officials.

Angola begins a new chapter in the world of tourism and culture, a moment that coincides with the celebration of ITB's 60th anniversary, which is "dressed" in the typical colors of the Angolan flag (red, black and yellow).

With the slogan "Visit Angola - The Rhythm of Life," the country marks its return to the world's largest tourism exhibition, 11 years after its last official participation in this fair, which took place from March 4 to 8, 2015.

The world's largest tourism fair, which closes this Thursday (5), is promoted by Messe Berlin, focusing on digitalization, sustainability and the international expansion of the ITB network to emerging markets.

This edition expects the participation of more than five thousand exhibitors from over 170 countries around the world, with the motto "Discover the stories behind 60 years of legacy".

It also focuses on the theme "Leading tourism towards balance", emphasizing sustainability, artificial intelligence and the future of travel.

ITB Berlin has evolved from a small event into a vital meeting of tourism professionals, bringing together thousands of international exhibitors and visitors every year. QCB/CS/DAN/AMP