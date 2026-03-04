Angola: Head of State Encourages Greater Dissemination of Constitution

Luanda — President João Lourenço recommended on Tuesday greater dissemination of the Angolan Constitution as an essential measure to strengthen the legal culture of the people and consolidate the democratic state and rule of law.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Judicial Year 2026, the Angolan Head of State encouraged all ongoing initiatives aimed at the wide dissemination of the Fundamental Law, including its translation into national languages and the availability of accessible versions for people with disabilities, especially those with congenital limitations or those resulting from illness.

João Lourenço stated that the Constitution of the Republic of Angola continues to be the guiding compass of the Nation and the true social pact that sustains the functioning of the Angolan State.

Lourenço stressed that the constitutional text constitutes the central legal basis for legitimizing the exercise of Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers, as well as the full exercise of citizenship.

The president highlighted that the principle of separation of powers and interdependence of functions represents an essential pillar of the organization of the State, enshrined in the Fundamental Law.

He stated that this principle must be observed as a mechanism for balance, reciprocal control, and institutional cooperation between the organs of sovereignty, in strict respect for the competences of each.

According to the Angolan statesman, the opening of the Judicial Year 2026 provides a moment for reflection on the challenges faced by the Justice sector, in a context that demands greater efficiency, responsibility, and commitment to constitutional values.

The event brought together judicial and public prosecutor magistrates, members of the Executive branch, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and other guests.ART/AMP