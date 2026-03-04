Southern Africa: Angola and Türkiye Discuss Military Cooperation

Luanda — Turkey has expressed its willingness to strengthen cooperation with Angola in the defense sector, Turkish Ambassador Muhammet Mustafa announced on Monday, in Luanda, following an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to a business delegation from that country's military industry.

Speakimg to the press at the end of the meeting, the diplomat explained that the talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation in the areas of defense and security.

He also mentioned that the meeting equally allowed for discussion of the impact of international tensions on the defense sector, considering that events in that region highlight the importance of investment in military technologies and capabilities.

The ambassador indicated that the Turkish defense industry has competitive technological solutions, particularly in drone and anti-drone systems, military shipbuilding, and the production of light weapons.

Ankara also proposed the sharing of technology and experience, as well as the possibility of local production of military equipment in Angola, with a view to strengthening national defense and security capabilities.

According to the head of the diplomatic mission, there is openness to future investments and financing within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, he said, the parties analyzed the implementation of previous agreements and new initiatives in the sector.

Muhammet Mustafa reiterated Turkey's willingness to work with Angolan institutions in strengthening defense and security, with an interest in developing industrial and technological partnerships in the country.

When questioned about the situation in the Middle East, Muhammet Mustafa stated that the positions of the Turkish and Angolan governments are known and converge in the defense of dialogue and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Cooperation in rapid development

Diplomatic relations that were established in 1976 have received new impetus in the last decade, with the intensification of high-level official visits and the consolidation of mechanisms for political and economic dialogue.

In the economic field, bilateral trade shows progressive growth, with Turkish exports of construction materials, industrial equipment, textiles and food products, while Angola ensures the supply of raw materials. Turkish companies participate in civil construction, housing, and equipment supply projects in Angola.

The construction sector is one of the main areas of cooperation, with Turkish companies involved in housing projects, infrastructure rehabilitation, and the construction of public and private developments.

Defense and Security

Cooperation in the defense sector is progressing, with Turkish interest in supplying drones, anti-drone systems, military shipbuilding, and the production of light weapons, including the possibility of local manufacturing and technology sharing.

Turkish authorities reiterate their willingness to support the strengthening of Angola's defense and security capabilities within the framework of industrial and technological partnerships.

Energy and Industry

Turkey has expressed interest in investing in renewable energy, industrial production, and raw material processing, aligning with Angola's economic diversification strategy.

Cooperation also covers technical and academic training, with the granting of scholarships and exchange programs for Angolan students.