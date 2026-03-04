Angola: President João Lourenço Considers Cybercrime One of Great Challenges Facing Justice System

Luanda — President João Lourenço stated on Tuesday that cybercrime is currently one of the greatest challenges facing the justice system and recommended strengthening actions to prevent and combat computer crimes.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 Judicial Year, the president acknowledged that crime in cyberspace is reaching increasingly worrying proportions, adding that recent reports from international organizations indicate an acceleration of cybercrime on the African continent, with direct impacts on financial systems, critical infrastructure, public institutions, and citizens' trust in the digital economy.

João Lourenço warned of the growing use of artificial intelligence by criminal groups, whether in creating more sophisticated fraud schemes or in manipulating images and digital content.

He stressed that this is a crime without borders, requiring transnational, coordinated, and technically qualified responses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The president highlighted that, in 2025, bodies from the Attorney General's Office, the Criminal Investigation Service, and other related institutions assumed national coordination of complex investigations, including criminal actions such as illegal cryptocurrency mining, attacks on computer systems of banks and public institutions, schemes to divert electronic communications, and the illicit exploitation of virtual games.

As part of these processes related to cybercrime, the authorities seized movable and immovable property, as well as monetary values estimated at approximately 20 million US dollars.

The president said the country faces a great challenge, given the sophistication of criminal organizations, the use of innovative tools, manipulation via artificial intelligence, and the transnational nature of digital infrastructures. He therefore advocated for a continuous effort of legislative, technological, and educational modernization.

João Lourenço highlighted Angola's signing of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime as a significant step and advocated for the continuation of subsequent steps until the instruments of ratification are sent to the United Nations.

The president added that the government has submitted to the National Assembly a draft law on cybersecurity and another concerning the publication of fake news on the internet, with the aim of protecting the rights of citizens and public and private institutions.

João Lourenço cited investments in technological infrastructure to guarantee the country's digital sovereignty, highlighting the National Broadband, the National Data Center, the National Cloud, the public digital infrastructure, and the National Cybersecurity Center.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President called on the justice system to intensify the fight against vandalism of public goods and services and all threats that endanger the State and citizens.ART/AMP