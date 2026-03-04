Angola: Oma and CPLP Delegation Visits Project Supporting Young Women

Luanda — The Angolan Women's Organization (OMA), the women's wing of the ruling MPLA party, and a delegation of women from the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), on Friday in Luanda visited a project supporting young women.

The Project named "Nzila ya Mukaji" is promoted by the company DP World-Luanda and provides training support to 34 young women.

The project trains young women from the Horizonte Azul shelter, who have no prior experience, to become operators of heavy goods vehicles, integrating them into a highly technical and traditional area of operation typically occupied by men.

During a visit, OMA's national executive secretary for international relations, Augusta Leonel, highlighted the importance of the initiative, which strengthens the participation of all, stressing the importance for local and foreign companies and institutions to develop actions of this kind.

The official also mentioned that "educating a woman is educating a society", a fact that allows young people to achieve their personal and professional goals.

Francisco Pinzón, CEO of DP World-Luanda, on his turn, stated that the company believes that true progress occurs with the creation of inclusive opportunities and the promotion of talent.

"Women's empowerment is not just a social cause, but a strategic pillar for the sustainable growth of our secto",he said.

Francisco Pinzón added that the company is proud to empower women, both inside and outside the port terminal, as well as to support initiatives such as the Solar Mama project, which trains women from rural communities in sustainable energy solutions, promoting economic autonomy and social impact.

Nelma Fernandes, chairwoman of the Business Confederation of the CPLP (CE-CPLP), began by praising the young women who embraced the challenge and took the opportunity to emphasize that the project demonstrates the scope of its reach in empowering women.