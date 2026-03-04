Angola: Pope Leo XIV's Visit Includes 'Pilgrimage' to Muxima Sanctuary

Luanda — The Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé (CEAST) confirmed on Wednesday (25) that the program of Pope Leo XIV's visit, slated to happen from April 18 to 21 of the current year, includes a trip to the town of Muxima, to visit the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Muxima, in the province of Icolo & Bengo.

The Sanctuary of Muxima, located in the town of Muxima, municipality of Quiçama, is the largest Marian center of Catholic devotion in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The future Basilica of Our Lady of Muxima is being built in the town, projected to have 4,600 seats, a square with capacity for 200,000 pilgrims, support infrastructure for the clergy, and a parking lot for approximately 1,100 vehicles.

The project is being implemented in an area of 88,212.48 square meters, with the urban redevelopment project for the village of Muxima having started in 2022, with the first phase being financed by a Portuguese credit line.

The town, located 125 kilometers off the city of Luanda, is a tourist area and is very popular with Catholic faithful from all over the country and the world on the eve of the pilgrimage.

According to the CEAST spokesperson, Bishop Belmiro Chissenguete, Pope Leo XIV will hold meetings in Luanda with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with the religious community and with civil society, before traveling to the eastern Lunda-Sul Province to visit a senior citizens' center in Saurimo City.

In a press conference, Bishop Belmiro Chissenguete detailed that, in the Angolan capital, the Catholic leader will attend a mass in the Kilamba satellite town, as well as hold a meeting at the parish of Our Lady of Fatima with bishops, priests, catechists and religious.

On the occasion, the CEAST Chair, José Manuel Imbamba, expressed his joy at the visit of the leader of the Catholic Church to Angola. He invited the faithful to actively participate in the reception and activities that will be held in the country.

"We appreciate all the effort that is being made, the commissions created, both by the Government and by CEAST, which are doing their best to ensure that all the necessary conditions are ready", stressed the prelate.

Pope Leo XIV will make a four-day apostolic visit to Angola, with his arrival scheduled in Luanda on April 18, as part of a tour that will take him to other African countries, such as Algeria, Cameroon, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea.

The trip is part of the Pope's pastoral visits and is of particular significance to the Angolan Catholic community, which is the majority in the country.

This will be Leo XIV's first visit to Angola since the beginning of his pontificate, reinforcing the historical ties between the Holy See and the Angolan State.

Pope Leo XIV, whose baptismal name is Robert Francis Prevost, was elected in May 2025, becoming the first pontiff who was a citizen of the United States of America.

He is known for his reformist profile, aligned with Pope Francis.

The choice of the name Leo XIV refers to a continuity with the contemporary Church and with historical papal figures such as Leo XIII, a social reformer.

The first visit of a Pope to Angola was by John Paul II, in June 1992, and the 2nd by Benedict XVI, in March 2009.

John Paul II focused on evangelization and reconciliation, while Benedict XVI dedicated himself to peace and the fight against poverty.