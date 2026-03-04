Angola: Firefighters Recover Bodies of Two Children, After Four Days of Searching

24 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The Civil Protection and firefighters in Huambo province concluded on Tuesday the recovery of the bodies of two children, aged four and six, who had been missing for four days in the Cuando River reservoir.

Speaking to the press, SPCB deputy inspector Francisco Muhepa Joaquim said the children died after diving into the reservoir unsupervised.

He explained that the accident occurred last Saturday.

Muhepa said that the first victim was recovered on Monday, while the second was found on Tuesday after an intensive search by SPCB specialists.

He appealed to parents and guardians to take extra care to prevent children from accessing rivers, lakes, and reservoirs alone.

From January to date, the SPCB has recorded nine drowning deaths, including children and adults, in the municipalities of Huambo and Caala.

During the same period, firefighters rescued five people from near-drowning. LT/JSV/ALH/DAN/AMP

