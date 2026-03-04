Angolans Honored By Brazilian Academy

Luanda — The Brazilian Academy of Sciences, Arts, History and Literature (ABRASCI) honored Angolan MPs Luísa Damião and Maria de Lurdes Fernandes on Wednesday, in Luanda, for their contributions to the academic and cultural development of both countries.

At the ceremony, held at the António Agostinho Neto Memorial, artists Filipe Mukenga, Nino Jazz, Dodó Miranda, Jay Lorenzo, Vladmiro Gonga,

Alfredo Yungi, Dog Murras, Mário Gomes, Bernard Roland, Mário Gomes and Yola Semedo were also recognized.

In statements to the press, the president of the academy, Waldirene Chelala, said that these citizens were recognized for their trajectories and areas of activity, which makes it a historical milestone in their commitment to continue contributing to the academic and cultural development of Angola and Brazil.

Regarding ABRASCI, she said that it brings together academics from ten countries who contribute to the institution's evolution. "I am very happy to be in Angola and to be able to cooperate with renowned professionals from that country, on a night of tributes to personalities who have stood out in the cultural and professional sector," she concluded. Present at the event, Deputy Luísa Damião highlighted human capital as a key agent of scientific evolution.

She defended the need to transform human resources into human capital, promote employability, and transform society. "I am very moved because, in fact, this movement that we have created to value the human capital of ten African countries demonstrates that there is courage and empowerment among women to continue contributing to education," she stated.

For her part, Angolan artist Yola Semedo considered the event as a celebration of national culture and a reflection on the legacy of all Angolan artists.

The singer emphasized that she will continue to work. "We fight every day to create art, so we need support like this to continue expanding national talent."

Professor Maria Helena described the recognition as a very gratifying honor, as it comes from a century-old international academy. For the professor, it is a recognition of her academic and professional trajectory, which demands greater responsibility and continuity of work for the benefit of the academy. "I am in the field of Portuguese Language education, and my contribution will be within that sector. Here, we accept the responsibility and duty to continue contributing to the wellbeing of society, as an exemplary citizen who upholds the principles of professional ethics," she reacted.

The ceremony also served for the inauguration of Angolans Benedito Paulo Manuel, José Octávio Serra Van-Dunem, António André Chivanga Barros, Maria Helena Miguel, Maria de Lurdes Fernandes, Aurélio Gerónimo, Cussi Bernardo, and Brazilian Raimundo Lima as full members of the aforementioned academy.

Benedito Paulo Manuel is a lecturer, manager, and president of a diamond company in Angola. José Octávio Serra Van-Dunem is a full professor and researcher.

António André Chivanga Barros is a professor, researcher, and vice-rector of the University of Blumenau in Brazil. In turn, Aurélio Jolomba Pongo is a religious leader and holds a degree in leadership and management. Maria Helena Miguel, a lecturer and researcher, is the vice-rector of the Catholic University of Angola.

Journalist, businessman, and singer António Raimundo Lima has a postgraduate degree in electoral law and serves as president of the Association of Brazilian Businessmen and Executives in Angola (Aebran). He is also president of the Angola-Brazil Chamber of Commerce (CCAB). Cussi Manuel Bernardo works in the communications sector, with a postgraduate degree in communications engineering.

Maria de Lurdes Fernandes is a lawyer and member of parliament. She is vice-president of the ethics center, a lecturer, and scientific researcher.