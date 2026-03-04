Angola: At Least Eight Angolans Experts Participate in Archaeology Training in France

23 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

At least eight Angolan experts participate in a scientific exchange in Paris, France, From February 22 to March 1,aimed at strengthening technical skills in 3D digitization applied to archaeological heritage.

The initiative is part of the second phase of the Digarq-2 project, coordinated by the Angolan Ministry of Culture and the French Embassy in Angola.

In a press release received by ANGOP, the Ministry reveals that the delegation includes officials from the Archaeology Museum of Benguela, the Natural History Museum, the Kings of Congo Museum, the Anthropology Museum, and professors from the Higher Institutes of Educational Sciences (ISCED) of Sumbe (Cuanza-Sul) and Lubango (Huíla).

The first phase of the project allowed the digitization of the Chitundo Hulo caves, in the province of Namibe, strengthening scientific cooperation between Angola and France. AMC/OHA/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.