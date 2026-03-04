Angola: At Least Eight Angolans Experts Participate in Archaeology Training in France

At least eight Angolan experts participate in a scientific exchange in Paris, France, From February 22 to March 1,aimed at strengthening technical skills in 3D digitization applied to archaeological heritage.

The initiative is part of the second phase of the Digarq-2 project, coordinated by the Angolan Ministry of Culture and the French Embassy in Angola.

In a press release received by ANGOP, the Ministry reveals that the delegation includes officials from the Archaeology Museum of Benguela, the Natural History Museum, the Kings of Congo Museum, the Anthropology Museum, and professors from the Higher Institutes of Educational Sciences (ISCED) of Sumbe (Cuanza-Sul) and Lubango (Huíla).

The first phase of the project allowed the digitization of the Chitundo Hulo caves, in the province of Namibe, strengthening scientific cooperation between Angola and France. AMC/OHA/DAN/AMP