Angola: Musician Carlos Burity's Son Announces Album in Tribute to His Father

Luanda — Manucho Burity announced on Sunday in Luanda that he will release an album in tribute to his late father, Carlos Burity, this year.

Speaking to ANGOP after performing one of the artist's hits at the "Caldo do Poeira" event in his father's honor, Manucho said that the album would feature songs that Carlos Burity had wanted to release.

He mentioned that the album is already 90% complete, but that the necessary financial support for recording the remaining songs, finalising the album and consequently releasing it is lacking at the moment.

Burity added that he had only recently discovered his artistic talent, and that in addition to this album, he intends to continue his father's legacy by re-recording some of his songs and releasing five previously unreleased tracks.

Former minister of Culture, Jomo Fortunato, said that Carlos Burity's legacy should be disseminated, studied and celebrated more widely so that new generations can better understand his influence on Angolan music.

Highlighting the artist as an unavoidable voice in Semba music due to the way his works were written and recorded, he said that the tribute was well deserved and that others should follow his example.

Jomo Fortunato advocated providing Manucho Burity with the necessary support to continue his father's musical legacy.