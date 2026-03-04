Angola: Winners of 2026 Carnival Receive Prizes in Luanda

Luanda — The winning groups in categories A, B and children's categories of the Luanda carnival parade received on Saturday their prizes for the 2026 edition, with a total value exceeding 60 million kwanzas.

The winner of category A, Recreativo do Kilamba, received 15 million kwanzas, the second place União Kiela (10 million), the third União Mundo da Ilha (5 million), the fourth União 54 (3 million), and the fifth Amazonas do Prenda received 2 million kwanzas.

In class B, the winner was União Geração do Cazenga, which received 10 million kwanzas, the second place União Twafundumuka (7 million kwanzas). The third place União Twabixila (4 million), the fourth União 10 de Dezembro (2 million) and fifth place União Mundo Real de Cacuaco, received one million kwanzas.

In the Children's categories, the winner was Cassues do Brinca na Areia received 8 million kwanzas, the second place Viveiro do Njinga Mbande received 4 million, the fourth Cassules do Twabixila received one million and Cassules Amazonas do Pedro in the fifth place received 750,000 kwanzas.