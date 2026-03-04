Angola: Winners of 2026 Carnival Receive Prizes in Luanda

22 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The winning groups in categories A, B and children's categories of the Luanda carnival parade received on Saturday their prizes for the 2026 edition, with a total value exceeding 60 million kwanzas.

The winner of category A, Recreativo do Kilamba, received 15 million kwanzas, the second place União Kiela (10 million), the third União Mundo da Ilha (5 million), the fourth União 54 (3 million), and the fifth Amazonas do Prenda received 2 million kwanzas.

In class B, the winner was União Geração do Cazenga, which received 10 million kwanzas, the second place União Twafundumuka (7 million kwanzas). The third place União Twabixila (4 million), the fourth União 10 de Dezembro (2 million) and fifth place União Mundo Real de Cacuaco, received one million kwanzas.

In the Children's categories, the winner was Cassues do Brinca na Areia received 8 million kwanzas, the second place Viveiro do Njinga Mbande received 4 million, the fourth Cassules do Twabixila received one million and Cassules Amazonas do Pedro in the fifth place received 750,000 kwanzas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.