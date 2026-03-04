Angola: Health Ministry Sends 85 Professionals for Training in Brazil

Luanda — The Ministry of Health sent 85 Angolan professionals to Brazil to receive specialized training aimed at strengthening hospital response and primary health care in Angola.

The professionals will specialize in Oncology, Neonatology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology and Family and Community Medicine, among others, as part of the Human Resources Training Project for Universal Health Coverage, financed by the World Bank (WB) valued at approximately 200 million US dollars.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Friday, the group come from various provinces such as Luanda, Benguela, Huambo, Huíla, Cabinda, Uíge, Cuanza-Sul, Malanje, Lunda-Norte and Moxico Leste, integrating different public hospital units.

The coordinator of the Human Resources Training Project for Universal Health Coverage, Job Monteiro, emphasized that the government plans to specialize 38,000 health professionals by 2028, in a universe of over 100,000 workers in the sector.

He stated that about 20% of the beneficiaries will receive training abroad, in a structuring commitment to raise the technical and scientific standards of medical care in the country.

"The Angolan State is investing directly in each of you. The commitment is to return and transform knowledge into effective improvements in the services provided to transactions", he said.

Following the initial reception, another 85 professionals will begin their departure to Brazil, based on a gradual schedule that begins this weekend.

These professionals will participate in short- and long-term internships (up to four years), specialization programs, master's degrees, and doctorates in strategic areas for strengthening and modernizing the National Health System.

With this arrival of specialists, Angola reinforces its structured commitment to the continuous qualification of its personnel, consolidating a sustainable model of investment in human capital as an essential pillar for the effective implementation of Universal Health Coverage.