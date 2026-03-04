Angola: Malanje Government Holds Public Tender for Purchases of Medicines

27 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Five companies participated in the public tender held on Thursday in Maalnje city held by the local government for the acquisition of medicines and consumable materials under a group purchase model, destined for the Provincial Maternal and Child Hospital, General Hospital, and Sanatorium.

The tender followed pre-established criteria, including the formal representation of the company in the province, European certification of the medicines, the existence of adequate stock in its facilities, and the logistical capacity to guarantee the transport of the medicines to the provincial warehouse.

The company "Lua Comercial" won the tender, having met all the requirements, and will be responsible for supplying the medicines from the February budget, estimated at more than 220.9 million kwanzas.

In addition to the aforementioned public tender, another one was held for the supply of medicines for the municipal hospital in the regions of Planáltica, Baixa de Cassanje and Songo, which are part of the province's 27 municipalities.

The companies Genex, Africhael, and África Fárma won the competition, and each of them will supply medicines through a group purchasing model in each of the province's three regions.

