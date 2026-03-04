Angola: Wheelchair Basketball - Angola Trains With Chinese Team

11 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The men's wheelchair basketball team will play two games against a top-tier Chinese team on the 28th and 29th of the current month, in preparation for the African Championship that Angola will host in March.

For this purpose, the delegation from that Asian country will arrive in the Angolan capital on the 26th, then travel to the province of Bengo, where the matches will take place at the "José Sayovo" Paralympic Sports Complex Pavilion.

The Secretary-General of the Angolan Paralympic Committee (CPA), António da Luz, who provided this information to ANGOP on Wednesday (11), stated that the visit of the Chinese delegation falls within the scope of the agreements signed in 2025 between the two countries, involving their respective counterparts in adapted sports.

He said that a delegation from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Angola, led by Minister Counsellor Chen Feng, and representatives of the CPA, travels to Bengo on Thursday (12) to assess the conditions of the pavilion and accommodation in the sports complex.

The 2026 IWBF Africa Wheelchair Basketball Championship, for both genders, will be held from March 22 to April 6, 2026 in Angola.

Meanwhile, the national teams recently completed the first microcycle of preparation, held at the training center of the aforementioned infrastructure in Bengo, and are scheduled to resume work on the 20ths for the final stage of preparation.

Summoned Men's Pre-Team:

António Sebastião, António Valente, Afonso Domingos and Adilson João (point guards); António Afonso, Isaías Pombo and Walter Nascimento (shooting guards); Alberto Dembe, Benjamim Macaia, Daniel Quintas, Zegri Pedro and Jesualdo Neto (Small forward).

Also on the list are Edvaldo Santos, Cananito Alexandre, Manuel Maquenengo and Manuel Jamba ( power forwards/centers), as well as Aurélio Sanguende, António Martins, Cláudio Francisco, Lussakalalu Jeremias and Ntanda Afonso (centers).

The technical team consists of Júlio Mendes (head coach), Joaquim Correia and Simão Mavinga (assistant coaches), Isaac Alberto (physiotherapist), Michel Gonçalves (section manager) and Manuel Clemente (coordinator).

