Tanzania: Barrick, UDSM Build New Generation of Mining Professionals

Dar es Salaam — In a decisive move to strengthen Tanzania's extractive industry, Barrick Mining Corporation in Tanzania has launched a specialised capacity-building programme at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and the high-tech realities of modern mining, transforming final-year students into industry-ready professionals.

Speaking about the programme, the Dean of the School of Mining and Geosciences (SoMG), Professor Elisante Mshiu, described it as part of ongoing efforts to make learning more practical and industryfocused.

By connecting students with professionals who work in the field daily, the programme provides first-hand exposure to the demands of the global mining industry.

"Students learn how to conduct precise research to determine mineral quantities in rocks and underground formations, interpret geological maps accurately and adopt a rigorous, research-oriented approach to field geology," Prof Mshiu said.

"Our goal is for them to graduate not only with degrees, but with the confidence and competence to compete in the international labour market or even establish their own ventures." The programme, hosted at UDSM's main campus, popularly known as "The Hill", brings experienced Barrick experts into classrooms to share practical field knowledge.

It goes beyond conventional lectures, equipping students with technical and professional skills required in both local and global mining operations. Head of Department at SoMG, Dr Emmanuel Kazimoto said the Barrick-sponsored sessions offer an in-depth focus on specialised areas such as geothermal studies, petrology and the application of advanced technologies in underground exploration.

He added that seeing recent UDSM graduates secure positions at Barrick and other international firms' serves as strong motivation for current fourthyear students. The training reflects the rapid evolution of the global mining sector. Dr Yann Waku Mpaka, a lead geologist and trainer from Barrick, noted that modern mining has moved far beyond traditional prospecting methods.

"Mining theories and research methods are evolving rapidly," Dr Mpaka said. "We are moving towards predictive, systems-driven exploration aligned with global best practices. By emphasising disciplined data integration, we reduce uncertainty and improve discovery success. Our aim is to ensure students are field-ready from day one." In addition to technical competence, the programme emphasises occupational safety, professional ethics and community engagement.

Ibrahim Weston Kamage, a junior exploration geologist at Barrick and a 2023 SoMG graduate, encouraged students to develop strong communication skills alongside technical expertise.

"Being a great geologist is not just about understanding rocks, it is also about understanding people," he said.

"Professionals must communicate effectively with everyone, from site technicians to communities living near mining areas. Strong community relations help reduce conflicts and dispel misconceptions. Mining can coexist harmoniously with surrounding communities." Students say the impact is already evident. Paul Maghembe, a fourth-year student, noted that hands-on sessions using geological maps and modern data collection technologies have significantly enhanced his practical skills.

For Sarah Nestory Musembele, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Geology, the programme represents an important step towards her professional ambitions. "I want to become highly competent and uphold the highest professional ethics," she said.

"My goal is to contribute to the positive transformation of Tanzania's mining sector." The collaboration marks a strategic investment in Tanzania's human capital. With the global mining industry increasingly driven by predictive science and digital data integration, strengthening university-industry partnerships is seen as essential to maintaining competitiveness.

As Dr Kazimoto concluded, expanding such partnerships is not only about mineral extraction, but also about deepening academic knowledge and safeguarding national interests for future generations.