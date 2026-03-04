Tanzania: One Mission, Combating Terrorism and Transnational Crime Together

Dar es Salaam — In an era marked by increasingly complex security challenges, the message delivered in Arusha at the 4th Session of the Tanzania-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) on Defence and Security could not have been more timely.

Tanzania's Minister for Defence and National Service, Rhimo Nyansaho, rightly underscored that evolving threats from terrorism and cross-border organised crime demand not only sustained vigilance but also innovative strategies and deeper bilateral collaboration.

The reality facing both Tanzania and Zambia is sobering. Terrorism, human and drug trafficking, smuggling, illegal migration and illegal mining are no longer isolated incidents confined within national boundaries. They are transnational in character, fluid in operation and adaptive in tactics.

As Zambia's Acting Defence Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Jacob Mwiimbu, observed, no single country can effectively address these threats in isolation. His remarks captured a fundamental truth of modern security: borders may define sovereignty, but they cannot contain crime.

The Joint Permanent Commission serves as more than a diplomatic forum, it is a strategic necessity. By providing a structured platform to deliberate on defence and security matters, exchange experiences and align policy and operational responses, the Commission strengthens the institutional backbone of cooperation between the two nations.

The achievements already recorded, successful joint operations, enhanced intelligence sharing and capacity-building initiatives under the umbrella of the Southern African Development Community, demonstrate that collaboration yields tangible results.

Importantly, the Commission reflects the broader vision of regional solidarity championed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Hakainde Hichilema. Their commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation is not merely symbolic, it is foundational to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Political will at the highest level is indispensable when confronting threats that are sophisticated and resource-intensive. Yet, dialogue alone is not enough.

As Dr Nyansaho emphasised, the path forward requires innovation and the leveraging of available expertise and resources. Equally critical is the harmonisation of legal frameworks. Criminal networks exploit discrepancies in laws and enforcement mechanisms across borders.

By aligning policies and standardising procedures, Tanzania and Zambia can close loopholes that traffickers and smugglers exploit. Enhanced information sharing must be systematic, real-time and institutionalised rather than ad hoc.

Ultimately, the 4th Session of the JPC is a reminder that security is a shared responsibility. The sacrifices of armed forces and security personnel, as acknowledged by Dr Nyansaho, deserve recognition, but they must be supported by coherent strategy and unwavering political commitment.

Tanzania and Zambia stand at a pivotal moment. By strengthening their partnership through vigilance, innovation and trust, they are not merely responding to threats, they are shaping a more secure and prosperous future for their citizens and for the wider Southern African region.