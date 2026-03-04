Tanzania's Capital Market Finds Its Momentum

Dar es Salaam — THE story of a market is often written in numbers, but sometimes, it is written in energy. Last week, as conversations buzzed and ideas collided, one could feel a quiet but unmistakable shift: Tanzania's capital market is no longer merely surviving shocks; it is preparing to scale new heights.

For anyone who cares about investment, growth, or the future of the economy, this moment feels less like a milestone and more like a starting gun.

The 2025 Capital Market Review, held at Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam and organised by Vertex International Securities Ltd, convened regulators, investors, issuers and market intermediaries under the theme "From Resilience to Expansion: Advancing Tanzania's Capital Market through Innovation and Inclusion." The discussions were not only optimistic, but they were also grounded in tangible progress that signals a market coming of age.

The data tells a compelling story. Total market capitalisation rose by 34 per cent, from 17.9tri/- at the end of 2024 to 23.99tri/- by December 2025.

Even more striking was the surge in equity turnover, which jumped by 190 per cent during the same period. These are not just impressive statistics; they reflect a market that is becoming deeper, more liquid and increasingly attractive to both domestic and international investors.

A major catalyst behind this momentum has been regulatory evolution. The introduction of revised trading rules at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange marked a decisive step toward aligning with global best practices.

Changes to trading hours, block trade thresholds and pricing mechanisms are more than technical adjustments they are signals of a market determined to compete on efficiency, transparency and credibility. Innovation, however, emerged as the most consistent thread throughout the forum.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), still relatively new in Tanzania, were highlighted as a gateway to broader participation. By offering diversified exposure at lower cost and with greater transparency, ETFs are positioning themselves as a bridge between sophisticated institutional strategies and the growing appetite of retail investors.

Yet perhaps the most thought-provoking takeaway from the discussions was a shift in perspective: Liquidity is no longer the market's primary constraint. Capital is available.

Investor interest is growing. The real gap now lies in the pipeline of innovative products that can absorb and deploy this liquidity effectively. In other words, the challenge has moved from attracting money to creating opportunities worthy of that money.

Real-world examples reinforce this point. Markets that have successfully transitioned into expansion phases, from emerging Asian exchanges to frontier markets in Africa, did so by broadening their product suites: Corporate bonds tailored for infrastructure, green and sustainability-linked instruments, sector-specific funds and digital trading innovations.

Tanzania stands at a similar crossroads, with the ingredients for such evolution already in place. This is why platforms like the Capital Market Review matter.

They do more than showcase achievements; they create a marketplace of ideas where regulators hear investors, issuers understand market appetite, and innovators find collaborators. Sustained dialogue of this nature will be critical if the market is to translate momentum into long-term structural growth. From a thought-leadership standpoint, the path forward is clear. Expansion must be intentional.

It requires policy agility, product innovation and deliberate efforts to widen participation, especially among retail investors and new issuers. More importantly, it calls for a shared vision: A capital market that is not only a financing channel but also a catalyst for national development.

Tanzania's capital market has demonstrated resilience through uncertainty. Now, as it steps into an era of expansion, the question is not whether growth will continue , but how boldly stakeholders will shape the next chapter. If the conversations from last week are any indication, the market's future will be defined not just by capital flows, but by the courage to innovate and the commitment to inclusion.