Tanzania: Govt Price Adherence By Traders Impresses Minister

Zanzibar — Zanzibar Acting Minister for Trade and Industrial Development, who also serves as Minister for Labour and Investment, Mr Shariff Ali Shariff, has expressed satisfaction with traders' compliance with government-issued indicative prices for goods.

He made the remarks during an inspection tour of Darajani, Mombasa, Mwanakwerekwe and Jumbi markets to assess adherence to the official price guidelines. He noted that most traders have complied with the government directive to display and follow the prescribed prices.

"I am very pleased that traders have complied. Rice is being sold between 1,800/- and 2,000/- per kilogramme, with some reducing prices further to 1,600/-. This is encouraging because it makes products more affordable, although some citizens still face purchasing challenges," he said.

The Minister emphasised the need to educate traders on proper business management, storage practices, and hygiene standards, noting that many lack sufficient knowledge in these areas. Improving storage and cleanliness would enhance product quality and overall market standards.

He also directed traders dealing with poultry, meat, and fish to maintain proper hygiene standards, including wearing clean clothing, gloves, and protective gear, and ensuring proper storage of products.

He stated that the government will soon issue formal guidelines for such traders. Moreover, he warned that the government is monitoring and taking action against traders selling expired goods, which will be confiscated and destroyed. He urged citizens to report any expired products to protect consumers.

The Acting Director General of the Fair Competition Commission, Alia Emmanuel Juma, said the purpose of the visit was to verify product availability and compliance with price regulations. She emphasised that under Law No. 5 of 2018, all goods must clearly display prices to ensure transparency and ease for customers.

The Chairperson of the Jumbi Market Traders' Association, Faki Suleiman Khatib, commended the Commission for effectively monitoring prices and appealed to the government to connect traders with investors to help boost the market through access to capital and economic empowerment.

Traders, for their part, stated that business was proceeding well and that they are adhering to the indicative prices, though some products fluctuate due to external supply factors.