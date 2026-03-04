Tanzania: Tunduru - Tanzania's Hidden Treasure Trove of Gems and Gold

3 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Ruvuma — Tunduru District in Tanzania's Ruvuma Region is a renowned, high-value gemproducing area known for diverse alluvial deposits, particularly sapphires, rubies, and exotic stones like alexandrite, chrysoberyl, and garnets.

Other minerals found in the region include gold, diamonds, and industrial resources like coal and uranium. Key Minerals in Tunduru, Tanzania:

· Gemstones: The area is famously known for high-quality, multicoloured sapphires and rubies. Other, rarer gems include alexandrite, chrysoberyl, spinels, zircon, and various garnet species (e.g., rhodolite, spessartite).

· Precious Metals: Gold is found and mined, specifically in areas along the Muhuwesi River.

· Industrial/Energy Minerals: The broader Ruvuma region, including Tunduru, contains coal, uranium, and graphite. Mining Context

· Alluvial Mining: Most of the mining activity in Tunduru has historically been small-scale, focused on gravel deposits.

· History: The area experienced a major gem-mining boom in the mid-1990s, attracting thousands of miners and investors.

· Location: Situated near the Mozambique border, it remains an important, though less intensely active, part of Tanzania's gemstone sector.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.