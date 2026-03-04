Tanzania: Tunduru - Tanzania's Hidden Treasure Trove of Gems and Gold

Ruvuma — Tunduru District in Tanzania's Ruvuma Region is a renowned, high-value gemproducing area known for diverse alluvial deposits, particularly sapphires, rubies, and exotic stones like alexandrite, chrysoberyl, and garnets.

Other minerals found in the region include gold, diamonds, and industrial resources like coal and uranium. Key Minerals in Tunduru, Tanzania:

· Gemstones: The area is famously known for high-quality, multicoloured sapphires and rubies. Other, rarer gems include alexandrite, chrysoberyl, spinels, zircon, and various garnet species (e.g., rhodolite, spessartite).

· Precious Metals: Gold is found and mined, specifically in areas along the Muhuwesi River.

· Industrial/Energy Minerals: The broader Ruvuma region, including Tunduru, contains coal, uranium, and graphite. Mining Context

· Alluvial Mining: Most of the mining activity in Tunduru has historically been small-scale, focused on gravel deposits.

· History: The area experienced a major gem-mining boom in the mid-1990s, attracting thousands of miners and investors.

· Location: Situated near the Mozambique border, it remains an important, though less intensely active, part of Tanzania's gemstone sector.