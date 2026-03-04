South Africa: Turning National Commitment Into Community Action to End Child Stunting By 2030

South Africa has committed to ending child stunting by 2030, placing early childhood development (ECD) at the centre of national priorities. Turning that promise into reality means empowering parents and caregivers where development truly begins - at home.

During his State of the Nation Address 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the importance of "the crucial first 1,000 days" and committed South Africa to ending child stunting by 2030 through strengthened nutrition interventions. In doing so, he placed early childhood development where it belongs, at the centre of our nation's future.

The first 1,000 days of a child's life are not only a health window. They are a developmental foundation. They shape brain architecture, emotional security, learning potential and ultimately economic participation. If we are serious about reducing inequality and building inclusive growth, then we must begin where development truly starts -- with parents and caregivers.

This is what aRe Bapaleng is all about.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

aRe Bapaleng is a Sesotho phrase meaning "let's play". But it represents far more than play. It is the Seriti Institute's flagship early childhood development programme, designed to close critical gaps in support for children aged up to eight in underserved communities. At its core, it recognises a simple but powerful truth: the primary influencers in a child's life are not systems -- they are parents and caregivers.

ECD Champions

Since 2020, aRe Bapaleng has empowered more than 135,000 parents and caregivers and activated...