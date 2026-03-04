South Africa: Ngidi and Bosch Will Be Crucial in Proteas' World Cup Semifinal Against New Zealand

The Proteas take on New Zealand, hoping to reach their second T20 World Cup final in as many editions of the tournament. Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch will be key in this quest.

New Zealand will be out to avenge their seven-wicket group stage defeat to South Africa when the two teams meet in the first semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, 4 March.

The second semifinal will see defending champions and tournament co-hosts India playing fellow two-time T20 World Cup winners England the following day.

Proteas bloom bright

Coach Shukri Conrad's Proteas have bloomed brightly in this T20 World Cup, winning all seven of their matches.

The win against New Zealand stands out as one of the 2024 finalists' most commanding victories to date. In that encounter, one of South Africa's contributors was fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who took 1-34. Although his wicket return in that match was lean, Ngidi has been the Proteas' best bowler, with 12 wickets from six matches.

Only USA bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani have claimed more wickets. They have 13 scalps apiece, but Ngidi will comfortably overtake them if his form continues.

Keeping batters guessing

Ngidi took another single wicket to help the Proteas earn a five-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 match. The wicket also saw Ngidi overtake spinner Tabraiz Shamsi as South Africa's...