South Africa: Strand Residents Demand Action Over Persistent Sewage Leaks That Threaten Health and Endanger Beaches

As the City of Cape Town balances a billion-rand wastewater infrastructure overhaul with a collapsing estuarine system, the shadow of illness and ecological decay has fallen over one of the Western Cape's most iconic coastlines.

On most days, the Atlantic breeze carries the scent of the sea to residents of Strand, about 50km southeast of Cape Town. However, more recently, as sewage leaks persist, the air smells of "rotten egg" -- a signature of hydrogen sulphide -- and the usually white beaches are marred by black sediment plumes as a result of an ailing wastewater network.

The crisis has left Helderberg residents at their wits' end, and the resultant "Stop the Sewage" petition was launched by the advocacy group Bays of Sewage -- Helderberg.

The petition states that residents have endured repeated sewage discharges into key recreational areas, with businesses and households grappling with unpleasant odours and ongoing uncertainty about water safety.

"This contamination fuels public anxiety, undermines recreational use and threatens tourism, as the economic repercussions erode property values and local livelihoods," the petition states.

Jamii Hamlin, a water quality advocate and a member of Bays of Sewage -- Helderberg, said the organisation regularly received complaints of illnesses and infections caused by poor water quality.

He described a community plagued by E. coli-linked bladder infections, hepatitis A outbreaks, and other waterborne illnesses allegedly linked to the sewage spills.

"The city is very selective...