Uganda: World Hearing Day, a Call to Protect Children

As the world commemorates World Hearing Day, the World Health Organization is drawing attention to a growing but often overlooked public health concern: hearing loss among children and teenagers.

Globally, more than 95 million young people are living with hearing loss, and many of them do not receive the health services they need to address it.

Hearing plays a critical role in a child's development. From the first spoken words to classroom learning and social interaction, the ability to hear clearly shapes how children communicate, learn, and connect with others.

When hearing loss goes undetected, its effects can ripple through every aspect of a child's life.

A child who struggles to hear may fall behind in school, not because they lack intelligence or effort, but because they cannot fully follow lessons or instructions.

Over time, this can affect their confidence, academic performance, and social relationships.

Often, the signs are subtle. A child may frequently ask others to repeat themselves or appear inattentive during conversations.

Some struggle to keep up in class, while others may complain of persistent ear pain or ear discharge.

In certain cases, delayed speech and language development may signal an underlying hearing problem.

These indicators are sometimes misunderstood as behavioral issues or learning difficulties, allowing the real cause to go unnoticed.

The encouraging reality is that early intervention can make a significant difference.

Many causes of hearing loss in children, including infections and other treatable conditions, can be managed effectively if identified in time.

A simple hearing test can detect problems early, opening the door to treatment and support that can dramatically improve a child's quality of life.