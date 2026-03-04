Uganda: Calvary Vs SC Villa Match Abandoned Over Safety Concerns

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) encounter between Calvary FC and SC Villa was on Monday abandoned at halftime following safety concerns at Midigo Primary School Grounds in Yumbe.

SC Villa, who travelled to Yumbe sitting second on the league table, were eyeing maximum points to close the gap on leaders Vipers SC.

The Jogoos had made a bright start and took the lead in the 34th minute through Frank Sebuufu, putting the visitors in control.

However, with only 45 minutes played, the match was brought to a halt amid what the Uganda Premier League Secretariat has described as match and safety concerns within the stadium environment.

Videos circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes involving sections of the fans, with reports indicating that some supporters were injured during the fracas.

The situation forced players and match officials to retreat from the pitch and return to their hotel for safety.

In a statement, the league body has confirmed the development.

"The Uganda Premier League Secretariat informs the public that the StarTimes UPL match between Calvary FC and SC Villa, played at Midigo Primary School Grounds in Yumbe, was abandoned at halftime with the score at 0-1 in favour of SC Villa," UPL said.

It added, "The match officials had not resumed for the second half due to concerns relating to match control, safety, and security within the stadium environment."

The UPL noted that a formal decision regarding the outcome of the fixture would be communicated in due course.

The game was also played under difficult weather conditions, with a heavy downpour leaving the pitch waterlogged and in a challenging state, further complicating proceedings before the eventual abandonment.