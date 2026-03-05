Sudan: First UN WFP Flight in Three Years Lands in Sudan Capital Khartoum

Khartoum — The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan said that the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), part of the World Food Programme (WFP), has successfully resumed flights in Sudan, marking an important advance for the humanitarian community. This step is crucial to accelerate the delivery of aid to communities severely affected by the ongoing conflict.

Denise Brown, head of the office, said the acquisition of the new aircraft is a critical factor for the UN and humanitarian organisations, as it facilitates faster access to areas in need.

In video statements posted yesterday on the office's account on the X platform, it added that it is on its way from Khartoum to South Kordofan by air, stressing that this development provides access to previously besieged areas, such as Kadugli and Dilling. While convoys can now enter these areas, the aircraft also ensures that humanitarian teams can be deployed to support local actors on the ground, it said.

She stressed that this service is vital to provide support and assistance to communities affected by the war.

She thanked the United Nations Humanitarian Air Services (WFP) for their tireless efforts over weeks and months to make this task a success, the competent authorities for granting all the necessary approvals, and the donors for funding these vital operations.

Continuous flights

World Food Programme (WFP) spokesman Felipe Korf told Radio Dabanga that the flights of the United Nations Humanitarian Service (UNHAS) to Khartoum began last Thursday after a hiatus of nearly three years. He noted that the flight carried passengers from several UN agencies and NGOs as part of its work.

He explained that the aircraft will make regular flights to Khartoum weekly in the future. He stressed that the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) is managed by the World Food Programme (WFP) and provides safe, reliable and cost-effective transportation services for passengers and light cargo, to serve the wider humanitarian community.

Pledge

Humanitarian expert Mohammed El Shabak said in a previous interview with Radio Dabanga that it is possible for the United Nations to start operations (assessment flights, the transfer of essential personnel, and light shipments of emergency aid) even without a comprehensive truce.

He explained that this requires the existence of a minimum practical understanding, which has already been reached with the direct intervention of Massad Boulos (the US president's advisor for African and Arab affairs) through an international mediator, and based on the Rapid Support Forces' pledge not to target the airport.

Risks

Expansion of operations needed agreements to avoid the risks of operating without clear arrangements. He explained that there were operational and security risks that included aviation safety, air navigation, fire and ground handling services, and the availability of alternative airports in case of emergency.

There are also risks on the ground in the security of the airport perimeter, safety measures, and the organization of arrivals and departures, as well as the risk of robbery or disruption of supply after landing.

But the greatest danger is reputation and societal acceptance, as the operation of the airport by third parties may be interpreted as normalization with the new political and military reality, which may increase access restrictions in other areas, and expose humanitarian workers to pressure, and this may be politically exploited by one of the parties.

He warned of legal risks represented in the need to adhere to notification procedures and dispute resolution mechanisms, noting that operating in a high-risk environment generally carries significant aviation risks.

Procedures

He said that the United Nations procedures for humanitarian operation at Khartoum airport consisted of a formal security assessment by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security.

He also pointed out the need to obtain security clearances for employees, as no employee travels until obtaining a security clearance, in addition to an aviation safety assessment that includes runway, air navigation and airspace management.

He also explained the importance of having a clear operational agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority or the de facto controller of the airport, including take-off and landing permits, customs, and humanitarian exemptions.

He pointed to a dispute resolution mechanism to address any clash or dispute with the Civil Aviation Administration, involving United Nations staff and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).