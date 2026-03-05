South Africa: End of the Road As Proteas Crash Out of World Cup

5 March 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

New Zealand stormed into the ICC T20 World Cup final with a 9-wicket demolition of South Africa thanks to Finn Allen's record-breaking century.

Allen's unbeaten 100 off 33 balls was the fastest in T20 World Cup history, eclipsing Chris Gayle's 47-ball ton.

The opener's explosive knock, paired with Tim Seifert's 58, made quick work of South Africa's 170-run target.

Marco Jansen's 55* off 30 balls was not enough to guide the Proteas to a defendable score.

New Zealand's bowlers, led by Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry restricted South Africa to 169-8.

South Africa's ICC knockout struggles continue, with captain Aiden Markram acknowledging that Allen's innings was a crucial factor in the result.

"When you're on the receiving end of an innings like that, you don't often come out with the right result," he said post-match.

New Zealand's victory will give them real belief that their hunt for a first ever World Cup title could come to an end -- with just one game separating the Kiwis from silverware.

The Black Caps will face the winner of India versus England in Sunday's final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.