Rwanda's Poultry Boom - How Can Momentum Be Sustained?

Rwanda's poultry sector has expanded rapidly, with the national chicken population more than doubling in just one year to nearly 13 million birds in 2025, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Official figures show poultry numbers rose to more than 12.9 million in 2025, up from about 6.2 million in 2024 and 5.3 million in 2020. Egg production followed a similar trajectory, increasing to 29,855 tonnes in 2025 from 20,211 tonnes in 2024 and 7,972 tonnes in 2020.

Chicken meat output also grew, rising from 54,145 tonnes in 2023/24 to 62,233 tonnes in 2024/25.

Hatcheries are scaling up, commercial farms are expanding, and smallholders are adding birds to their backyards. But beneath this growth lies a critical question: can the sector sustain its momentum as feed costs rise and markets fluctuate?

A farmer's ambition and its limits

On her farm in Gasabo District, Delphine Mutirabura manages 20,000 ISA Brown layer chickens, double the number she started with in 2021. Her operation employs about 30 people and produces between 5,000 and 7,000 eggs daily.

Mutirabura told The New Times that she ventured into poultry farming not only as a business but also as a contribution to national development. However, she says high feed costs have constrained further expansion.

"I'm not where I should be. I would be much further ahead," she said, noting that her goal is to expand to 50,000 birds or more if feed prices stabilise.

Feed prices have nearly doubled, rising from about Rwf400 per kilogramme in 2021 to around Rwf750 today. Mutirabura said the increase reflects shortages of key ingredients such as maize and soya beans, much of which must be imported.

A tray of 30 eggs sells at the farm gate for about Rwf4,300, though prices fluctuate. While output remains steady, she said long-term growth depends on reducing production costs and strengthening domestic demand. She also called for efforts to promote egg consumption.

Growth drivers and policy support

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources attributes the poultry surge to deliberate policy choices, private investment and growing consumer demand.

Under the fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA5) and the Livestock Development Strategy, poultry has been prioritised as a fast-growing, high-return subsector.

Rwanda aims to increase total meat production from 207,097 tonnes in 2023/24 to 247,223 tonnes by 2028/29, with poultry expected to play a key role.

Government support has included facilitating the establishment of seven hatcheries to supply high-yield broiler and dual-purpose chickens, while more than 10 local feed mills now produce balanced rations.

Over 34,000 poultry farmers have been trained through the Farmer Field School approach, and nearly 215,000 dual-purpose chickens have been distributed to vulnerable households to boost incomes and nutrition.

Jean Claude Ndorimana, Director General for Animal Resources Development at the ministry, said poultry has introduced a fast-cycling, high-productivity subsector into a livestock industry traditionally dominated by cattle and small ruminants.

"Poultry production strengthens value chains through linkages with feed manufacturing, hatcheries, veterinary services, processing and marketing," Ndorimana said, adding that the expansion supports food security and rural incomes.

Despite the gains, per capita egg consumption stands at 2.1 kilogrammes annually, well below the national target of 4.5 kilogrammes, indicating room for further growth.

Private investment and market shifts

Large commercial farms raising between 5,000 and 120,000 birds have increased from 15 in 2019 to 56 in 2025. Around 550 medium-scale and 1,900 small commercial farmers are also active, with commercial farms managing between 1.5 and 2 million birds.

At Uzima Chicken, production of day-old chicks has grown sharply. The hatchery sold 1.5 million chicks in 2022, 2.5 million in 2023, and 5 million in 2024, maintaining similar levels in 2025, according to Deputy Managing Director Gilbert Kwizera.

Uzima focuses on dual-purpose SASSO chicks, which are popular with small-scale farmers because they can survive under conditions similar to local breeds while producing more meat and eggs than indigenous chickens.

"The growth shows that more Rwandans now see poultry farming as a viable business," Kwizera said, though he noted profitability remains uneven.

Market pressures and volatility

Not all segments have benefited equally. Jean de Dieu Hakizimana, chairperson of the Rwanda Poultry Industry Association, said 2025 was particularly challenging for broiler farmers.

Many entered the business attracted by quick returns, but production soon outpaced demand. Combined with high feed costs, this led to losses and forced some farmers to exit the market.

He warned that cyclical oversupply could re-emerge if high prices attract too many new entrants, underscoring the need for data-driven production planning and measures to lower feed costs.

Despite these challenges, the national poultry population continued to rise, reflecting a shift toward layer farming, expansion by larger commercial players and growing adoption of dual-purpose breeds in rural areas.

Sustaining the momentum

Looking ahead, Ndorimana said the government plans to expand hatchery capacity, strengthen parent-stock investment, intensify vaccination and biosecurity measures, and improve feed storage infrastructure to help stabilise prices. Research into alternative feed ingredients is also under way.

Incentives such as improved access to finance and agricultural insurance are expected to reduce investment risk, while consumer campaigns promoting eggs and chicken as affordable protein sources aim to support demand. Export opportunities in neighbouring markets could provide additional growth avenues.

Whether Rwanda's poultry boom can be sustained will depend on how effectively the sector balances rising costs, market volatility and long-term demand.